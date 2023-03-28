Volunteers needed to help clean up Pajaro flood damages

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro community needs help in the wake of a levee breach that flooded the streets and left many residents with damage to their homes, properties and neighborhoods. The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County is asking for volunteers to help with clean-up efforts.

The group needs to fill 85 volunteer spots from Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1.

We are scheduling volunteers for daily shifts, after this initial clean up there will be a lot more help needed to remove mold from homes and long-term recovery. We need Bilingual, English/Spanish, English/Mixteco, English/Zapotec volunteers to help with communicating with homeowners as we work. If you are not able to do physically demanding work but you are able to help with translation - Your help is greatly appreciated! Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County

Teams will go around canvassing and talking to residents for the first few days

For more information and to sign-up, click here.