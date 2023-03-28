Skip to Content
March 28, 2023
Suspect wanted for stolen firearm arrested at Santa Cruz bus station

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they received information about a suspect coming to Santa Cruz on a Metro Bus from San Jose.

Brandon Reef, AKA "Bjorn," was spotted as soon as he got off the bus and was confronted by police. Police said he was wanted for a recent firearm theft.

Officers said the stolen firearm was found in the suspect's backpack. Ammunition and metal knuckles were found, which can not be possessed by a convicted felon, said police.

Reef was taken to Santa Cruz County Jail for grand theft of a firearm, convicted felon with active felony warrants possessing a firearm, possession of brass knuckles, felon in possession of ammunition, and outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

