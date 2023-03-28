Salinas High students honored at Monterey County Science Fair
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ten Salinas High School Students received awards at the Monterey County Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday.
The students presented six projects and five of those projects received awards at the event.
Salinas High School chemistry teacher Shahida Merchant told KION that six of those students worked on their projects with scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Lab in Salinas.
Here are the following students who won awards.
1st place & Special Awards for US Agency for International Development (USAID)
11th grade students Taryn Maestri, Hailey Marquez & 12th grade student Sofia Jachno
“INSV Severity Ranking for Wild and Cultivated Lettuce. Do different inoculation methods produce more severe INSV symptoms?”
2nd Place & Eligible for California State Science & Engineering Fair
11th grade students Melanie Gonzales-Fuentes & Paulina Cortez
“Can beneficial Streptomyces Bacteria prevent growth of the plant pathogenic fungus Fusarium?”
2nd place
11th grade students Sofia Beltran & Vivian Mata
“Is Five Seconds Too Long?”
3rd place & Special Award
Audrey Millais & Brianna Martinez
“Sleep for School and Sports. Does sleep affect your performance in school and sport?”