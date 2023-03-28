Skip to Content
Salinas High students honored at Monterey County Science Fair

Group photo of Salinas High School students who participated in the Monterey County Science and Engineering Fair. Top Row from L to R: Salinas High School Chemistry Teacher Shahida Merchant, 11th grade student Melanie Gonzales-Fuentes, Claire Gonzales. Front from Left to Right: 11th grade student Sofia Beltran, Vivian Mata, Taryn Maestri, Hailey Marquez
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ten Salinas High School Students received awards at the Monterey County Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday.

The students presented six projects and five of those projects received awards at the event.

Salinas High School chemistry teacher Shahida Merchant told KION that six of those students worked on their projects with scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Lab in Salinas.

Here are the following students who won awards.

1st place & Special Awards for US Agency for International Development (USAID) 

11th grade students Taryn Maestri, Hailey Marquez & 12th grade student Sofia Jachno

“INSV Severity Ranking for Wild and Cultivated Lettuce. Do different inoculation methods produce more severe INSV symptoms?”

First place winners Taryn Maestri and Hailey Marquez. Not pictured is Sofia Jachno. Photo courtesy of Shahida Merchant

2nd Place & Eligible for California State Science & Engineering Fair 

11th grade students Melanie Gonzales-Fuentes &  Paulina Cortez

“Can beneficial Streptomyces Bacteria prevent growth of the plant pathogenic fungus Fusarium?”

Photo of Melanie Gonzales-Fuentes. Not pictured is Paulina Cortez. Photo courtesy of Shahida Merchant

2nd place

11th grade students Sofia Beltran & Vivian Mata

“Is Five Seconds Too Long?”

Photo of Vivian Mata, not pictured is Sofia Beltran. Photo courtesy of Shahida Merchant

3rd place & Special Award

Audrey Millais & Brianna Martinez

“Sleep for School and Sports. Does sleep affect your performance in school and sport?”

Photo of Audrey Millaris. Not pictured is Brianna Martinez. Photo courtesy of Shahida Merchant
