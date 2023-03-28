Governor Newsom requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for storm relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom announced Tuesday that he would continue his efforts to seek aid for communities negatively impacted by the recent batch of severe storms.

Tuesday, Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to help bolster emergency response in the state. He requested the declaration for Calaveras, Kern, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

Newsom's office said that the state has already invested more than $60 million in direct response and recovery actions to support impacted communities.

“Over these past months, state, local and federal partners have worked around the clock to protect our communities from devastating storms that have ravaged every part of our state,” said Governor Newsom. “We will continue to deploy every tool we have to help Californians rebuild and recover from these storms.”

If approved, the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration would allow the counties to be eligible for programs and support like housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical services, and legal services.

The request includes public assistance to help state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response costs. It includes hazard mitigation to help local governments reduce risks and impact sof future disasters.

Governor Newsom's full request can be viewed here.