Board of Supervisors pass eviction moratorium in Pajaro

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance that prevents landlords in Pajaro from evicting residents as they continue to clean up their homes.

The eviction moratorium that was passed during Tuesday's board meeting mirrors the moratorium that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium will last until Aug. 31 with a possible extension before then.

In the moratorium, tenants must notify their landlord in writing before rent is due that they cannot pay rent due to them being out of work.

People in Pajaro are cleaning mud out of their property after a levee breached caused flooding in the town on March 10.

The ordinance will protect them from being evicted but will not relieve them from eventually pay their rent.

Monterey County District 2 Supervisor Glenn Church says the moratorium would allow residents in Pajaro to focus on the cleanup efforts.

"They're encountering problems none of us can truly imagine at this point," Church said. "I just want to give them as much flexibility and room to get on with their lives and feel protected as possible.

The moratorium is county-wide which means that people in the San Ardo area or Arroyo Seco are protected from being evicted.

The Board of Supervisors will also work on providing legal services to assist any tenants facing evictions. They will also transmit a copy to the Monterey County Superior Court so county judges are aware that the moratorium is in place.