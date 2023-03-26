Skip to Content
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responding to a barricade situation in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to a barricade situation in Gilroy.

Deputies said that the situation is taking place on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue in an unincorporated area of Gilroy. The situation includes a suspect who has a weapon.

Shots have been fired at deputies and the Sheriff's Office's emergency response and crisis negotiation teams are at the scene and using all tactics for a peaceful resolution.

Deputies are advising people to stay out of the area. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

