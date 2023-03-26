Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responding to a barricade situation in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to a barricade situation in Gilroy.

Deputies said that the situation is taking place on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue in an unincorporated area of Gilroy. The situation includes a suspect who has a weapon.

Shots have been fired at deputies and the Sheriff's Office's emergency response and crisis negotiation teams are at the scene and using all tactics for a peaceful resolution.

Deputies are advising people to stay out of the area. There are no injuries reported at this time.