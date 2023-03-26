Debris removal in Pajaro to resume on Monday

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials said that debris removal in Pajaro will start on Monday after a trial run happened on Saturday morning.

The trial run allowed the sidewalks to be cleared so residents can put more flood damaged items for pickup. County officials will be offering free curbside debris removal services to the community.

The program will be offered to locals who experienced damage in the areas of Pajaro and Elkhorn areas that were affected by the levee break.

County officials also said that a private contractor will be in the Pajaro and Elkhorn area to conduct roving debris pickups. Skid steers will be utilized to lift the debris from the curb and load into trucks that will be hauled to the Marina Landfill.

Debris must be be separated into one of six piles- electronic waste, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, mud, and construction debris.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control will be following behind the contractor to pick up the household hazardous waste that has been separated by the residents.

The debris cannot block any storm drains or fire hydrants. People who have deceased animals are asked to call the SPCA of Monterey County for removal.

County officials are asking businesses not to leave garbage by the bins. Household waste like paints, oils and cleaning solutions should not be placed in the bins.

Business owners should set those items aside and contact Waste Management to see what to do on those items.

If you need more bins, call Waste Management at 1-800-321-8226. They are open Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.