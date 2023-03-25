Salinas Police looking for vehicle used during drive-by shooting of teen

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in the injury of a 16-year-old.

Police said around 7 p.m. Thursday, they received reports of multiple shots being fired on Consitution Boulevard. Police said the victim was hit once in the lower body and drove into a light pole.

He was taken to Natividad Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this was a targeted attack.

Salinas Police say an older grey or green four-door BMW was used during the shooting.