today at 12:38 PM
Published 12:36 PM

Salinas Police looking for vehicle used during drive-by shooting of teen

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in the injury of a 16-year-old.

Police said around 7 p.m. Thursday, they received reports of multiple shots being fired on Consitution Boulevard. Police said the victim was hit once in the lower body and drove into a light pole.

He was taken to Natividad Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this was a targeted attack.

Salinas Police say an older grey or green four-door BMW was used during the shooting.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

