today at 10:35 PM
Pajaro residents can receive free meals at Pajaro Middle School

Monterey County

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- For the next week, Starting Saturday, March 25, Pajaro residents will be able to get two hot meals twice a day.

Monterey County says that through coordination with the Red Cross, they were able to make these meals available to Pajaro residents. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pajaro Middle School at 250 Salinas Road in Pajaro from Saturday, March 25, to Friday, March 31.

No Drive-thru is necessary, residents can now walk up to receive meals.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

