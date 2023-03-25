Skip to Content
Published 12:13 PM

Pajaro residents can receive free drive-through meals at Santa Cruz Fairgrounds

Watsonville, Calif. (KION-TV)- For the next week, Starting Saturday, March 25, Pajaro residents will be able to get two hot meals twice a day.

The County of Monterey says that through coordination with the Red Cross, they were able to make these meals available to Pajaro residents. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville from Saturday, March 25, to Friday, March 31.

The drive-through is located to the left as you enter the fairground.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

