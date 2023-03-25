Missing 13 year old Salinas teenager has been found safely

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 26, 2023 AT 10:07 AM- A missing 13-year-old girl from Salinas has been found safe on Sunday morning.

The teen has been reunited with her family.

Salinas Police search for missing at-risk teen

Salinas Police said a 13-year-old girl was reported missing Friday evening.

The 13 year old girl was last seen wearing black pants and a black top. According to her father, she is 5'4.

If anyone sees her they are encouraged to contact Salinas Police.