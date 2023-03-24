Skip to Content
today at 6:20 PM
Man arrested in Seaside with fentanyl, heroin, Xanax, meth and weapons

Seaside Police

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man was arrested Thursday after community members alerted a police officer to a suspicious man in a parked vehicle.

John Locke, 41, was found with a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, Xanax, methamphetamine, and weapons (guns are BB guns and not illegal). He was taken to Monterey County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.

His bail was set at $40,000, said Seaside Police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

