Deputies: Two kidnapped Stockton girls rescued in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that two kidnapped children were rescued after an enforcement stop near CA 25 and San Felipe Road.

Deputies determined that the male driver was reported missing out of Stockton and that his female passenger had a felony warrant. The man, Rudy Campos, told a deputy that they were "heading south" with the two girls ages 11 and 13.

The man was the two girls' father but did not have custody of them. Deputies said that he fled with the two girls to avoid Child Protective Services that had already taken three other children after their mother was arrested.

The woman passenger, Deliah Gonzales, in the vehicle was not the children's mother. The responding deputy took the girls and local CPS has custody of them and is working to return them to Stockton.

"We are unaware of what charges the mother is facing and/or what charges San Joaquin County will be pursuing against the father," said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor.