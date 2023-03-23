Salinas dealer found with over 400 grams of fentanyl and meth faces 15 years

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Thursday that a drug dealer arrested in Dec. of 2021 was convicted of 11 felony counts.

Eloy Torres Gonzalez, 47, of Salinas was found guilty of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin) and possession of loaded firearms as a convicted felon and while committing drug offenses, said Pacioni. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 23 and faced a maximum of 15 years and eight months in prison.

A served search warrant found 54 grams of meth hidden inside Gonzalz's car on Dec. 13, 2021. Detectives for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they found 392 grams of meth and 26 grams of fentanyl in his bedroom.

A digital scale, packaging materials, and a pay-owe sheet that proved Gonzalez was selling drugs were also found, said Pacioni. A loaded pistol and bags of ammunition were also found.

Gonzalez was out of jail when another search warrant yielded 350 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of heroin and 28 grams of cocaine, along with the same kinds of indicia of sales that the detectives found on December 13, 2021, and a loaded pistol, said Pacioni.