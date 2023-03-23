Mother identified, multiple agencies searching for missing 7-year-old in Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple agencies are searching the Moss Landing area for a missing seven-year-old after he and his mother were reported missing Wednesday night.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that the mother died after being unresponsive in the water and being taken to Natividad Medical Center. Family identified the mother as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a three-year-old boy reported his mother and his brother missing to a good samaritan near Moss Landing around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

What led up to that report is still unknown to the sheriff's office at this time. The family identified the seven-year-old boy as Edgar Espinoza.

Florencia's mother told KION she received a call from her daughter that she was at the beach with her two kids, and nothing seemed unusual. She later received news that her daughter had been found unresponsive at the beach and later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the operation is being called a "search" and not a "recovery" now.

The seven-year-old hasn't been found at this time. Deputies say their search efforts are being narrowed to the lagoon and shoreline.

Crews spent Wednesday night searching before calling off the search because it was too dark. Search operations continued again around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.