Large mudslide forces shut down of a portion of State Route 152

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A large mudslide is causing problems for commuters on State Route 152 as it has shut down a portion of the road Thursday morning.

The CHP has set up a closure from Casserly Road to Watsonville Road because of this mudslide.

This road is used by people going from Watsonville directly to the Gilroy/Santa Clara County area.

There's no estimated time for the closure to be lifted.

Caltrans says they have crews on scene now trying to clear the slide.

