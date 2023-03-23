Going home: Pajaro residents return to find their homes ravaged by floods

The Monterey County Sherriff's Office has lifted evacuation orders in Pajaro -- while some families were relieved that their homes didn't suffer severe damage, other people lost everything.

Beatriz lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her parents and her nine siblings.

"This is our living room," said Beatriz. "You can see that our refrigerator got destroyed."

Almost everything inside their apartment got severely damaged because of the rain.

"This is the kitchen, and my parents would sleep right there -- this was their bed, but mostly everything got damaged our stove, our dishwasher, and everything," said Beatriz.

The damage was so extensive she said the walls were almost coming off.

"All the water got on top, as you can see," said Beatriz. "All the walls got destroyed since this is made of wood."

Beatriz and her family weren't the only ones who suffered severe damage to their home -- others families on Associated Ln in Pajaro did as well, and they said they're started the cleaning process.

Many families were excited to return to their homes but were not looking forward to cleaning up the mess.

Many families like Beatriz's said they don't know what to do now since their home is no longer livable.

"This make me sad because this was the only place that we were able to afford because we work in the fields," said Beatriz. "We don't have much money."

Monterey County and Pajaro Sunny Mesa Services are working to restore the sewer system because there is no potable water in Pajaro. The county said the water is not safe.