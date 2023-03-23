Skip to Content
Coast guard, other agencies, searching for missing 7-year-old in Moss Landing area

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Coastguard lifeboat and helicopter crews are searching the Moss Landing area for a missing 7-year-old after they were reported missing Wednesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a 3-year-old boy reported his mother and his brother missing to a good samaritan near Moss Landing.

Cal Fire found the missing woman and transferred her to a local hospital for treatment.

The 7-year-old hasn't been found at this time.

The last update was that the search was ongoing as of 1 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.

Victor Guzman

