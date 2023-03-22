Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:52 PM

Santa Cruz Police release video of officer-involved shooting on Lee Street

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police have released a redacted video version that shows an officer-involved shooting back on Feb. 4, 2023.

This incident involved George Jaynes, 36, who allegedly was in a caller's backyard and pointed a gun at her on the 300 block of Lee Street at 5:39 a.m. The caller said the man might have been involved in a crash nearby.

Police arrived and saw the suspect in a car on Lee Stree. Police fired their department-issued weapons and neither party was struck or hurt.

The suspect's gun was determined to be a replica handgun, according to police.

The Santa Cruz District Attorney's Office is still doing its own investigation into the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings, to see if police used the correct amount of force. The officers involved in the shooting were put on paid administrative leave, which is also protocol.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content