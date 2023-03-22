Santa Cruz Police release video of officer-involved shooting on Lee Street

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police have released a redacted video version that shows an officer-involved shooting back on Feb. 4, 2023.

This incident involved George Jaynes, 36, who allegedly was in a caller's backyard and pointed a gun at her on the 300 block of Lee Street at 5:39 a.m. The caller said the man might have been involved in a crash nearby.

Police arrived and saw the suspect in a car on Lee Stree. Police fired their department-issued weapons and neither party was struck or hurt.

The suspect's gun was determined to be a replica handgun, according to police.

The Santa Cruz District Attorney's Office is still doing its own investigation into the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings, to see if police used the correct amount of force. The officers involved in the shooting were put on paid administrative leave, which is also protocol.