Pajaro town hall provides glimpse as to when people could potentially return home

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey County expressed hope that evacuees from flooding in Pajaro could safely reenter the area on Friday, but it won't be your typical return home.

In fact the county says the access that will be allowed initially will be primarily for residents to assess the damage or status of their home and for clean-up.

Health risks exist at this time and there's no potable water. Plus the wastewater/sewer system is not operational and toilets can't be flushed.

Hundreds of people had to escape their homes following devastating flooding on March 11 as a result of a breach in the Pajaro River levee.

Six homes had to be red-tagged, at least five of which were in the same proximity of one another in the southwest side of town near the railroad tracks.

Another element preventing people from returning home: The weather, as another storm system swept through the Central Coast Tuesday.

Whether that system caused a delay in efforts to allow people access to their homes on Friday remains to be seen.

As for the clean-up effort, the county says it will provide cleaning stations and portable toilets, handwashing stations, laundry stations and showers to support residents as they clear out and assess their homes.

The county recommends people don't live in their homes until sewer and water is restored and individuals get clearance from the county stating the building is okay to live in.