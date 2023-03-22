METRO offering 200 free passes for flood evacuees

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District said Wednesday it was offering support to flood victims at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds. This includes free ride passes, route adjustments and more.

“Though the flooding in Pajaro has been devasting for our community, also including the METRO employee family, I am pleased to announce temporary support measures for evacuees that have been implemented by METRO,” said METRO CEO/General Manager Michael Tree. “I am also inspired by the generosity, energy and commitment shown by our staff as they have rallied to help evacuees and their fellow employees who have been affected.”

The aid includes:

200 free passes to evacuees needing transportation assistance

72 additional passes to community organizers

The passes will be good for 15 days of free rides on any route in Santa Cruz County.

METRO is supporting evacuees at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds by expanding Highway 79 service to the fairgrounds, moving to daily services from 7:25 a.m. to 5:25 p.m.