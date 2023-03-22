Family at Lovers Lane shows KION storm damages

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Lovers Lane is cleaning up after the most recent round of rain.

At least the fifth flood warning this year was announced for the neighborhood Wednesday morning.

People living here, like Ruby Alvarez, tell Karl it's tiring.

“It's very frustrating,” Alvarez said. “We're at the point where we're done with this.”

She feels grateful that this week's storm wasn’t as bad as before and is happy to know her neighbors are safe.

“Hopefully, it'll get better,” Alvarez said. “The main thing is no lives are lost. That's what's important. You know, material things can be replaced.”

Another neighbor, who wanted to stay anonymous, gave me a tour of some of the damage his property took to the garage and back units in January.

Although both neighbors say San Benito didn’t help as much as they would've wanted back in 2017, the county is doing more this time.

“The county did nothing,” the anonymous person said. “That's the thing. Now, this time they've been, they're going to try and do something. I don't know what they're going to do, but they're going to try and fix them and do something with the creek.”

Alvarez echoed this, saying, “Better than before. In years past, they've gotten a little bit more support through the county coming down and asking questions. And, you know, they're looking into what kind of support we could get.”

Another frustration felt by the people Karl talked to was the lack of individual aid from FEMA. Karl reached out to FEMA, and they say they’ve already started preliminary damage assessments on Lovers Lane.