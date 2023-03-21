Watsonville Community Hospital CEO announces resignation, Pajaro Valley Healthcare District to discuss interim plans at special meeting

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Valley Healthcare District will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday night to accept the resignation of Watsonville Community Hospital CEO Steven Salyer.

Hospital officials said that Slayer tendered his resignation last week and will remain in his position until April 10. Salyer has been the CEO of the Hospital since July 2021.

The meeting will start out as an open session meeting to discuss the strategic planning process

and then the Board will meet in closed session.

"I want to thank Steven for his leadership in guiding the hospital through its transition from a for-profit facility to a community led nonprofit," John Friel, Chair of the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District said in a statement. "The leadership team remains solid and focused on providing quality healthcare.

Watsonville Community Hospital is in good hands and solid footing for a bright future.”

Salyer guided the hospital through the challenges of bankruptcy within the past couple of years.

We have contacted Steven Salyer and the hospital for a statement and waiting to hear back.