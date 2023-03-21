Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Seaside, Monterey and Marina

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Monterey Peninsula until 1:45 p.m.

This includes Monterey, Seaside and Marina. Winds could reach as high as 80 MPH, warns NWS Bay Area.

Flying debris could be deadly for anyone caught in it.

There is a possibility for pea-sized hail as well. The potential exposure is to 137,383 people, 38 schools sand a hospital, warns NWS.