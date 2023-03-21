Over 24,000 Santa Cruz County Customers and 794 customers in Monterey County without power

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 21, 2023 AT 1:44 PM- PG&E says that there are 24,779 customers impacted by power outages on Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, Monterey County has power outages impacting 794 customers, and San Benito County seeing no impact as of 1:15 p.m.

This article will be updated.

ORIGNAL STORY

High winds have hit the Central Coast and has sent most of Santa Cruz into a power outage.

There are over 7,000 customers without power in Santa Cruz. The power has been out since 10:29 am. The areas affected include Harvey West Park, residences along Empire Grade and Westlake Park.

There is no current estimated timeline of when power will be restored.