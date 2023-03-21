Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 1:55 PM
Published 11:36 AM

Over 24,000 Santa Cruz County Customers and 794 customers in Monterey County without power

PG&E

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 21, 2023 AT 1:44 PM- PG&E says that there are 24,779 customers impacted by power outages on Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, Monterey County has power outages impacting 794 customers, and San Benito County seeing no impact as of 1:15 p.m.

This article will be updated.

ORIGNAL STORY

High winds have hit the Central Coast and has sent most of Santa Cruz into a power outage.

There are over 7,000 customers without power in Santa Cruz. The power has been out since 10:29 am. The areas affected include Harvey West Park, residences along Empire Grade and Westlake Park.

There is no current estimated timeline of when power will be restored.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content