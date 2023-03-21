El Rancho Drive off ramp reopened after deadly crash involving 73-year-old Watsonville woman

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 73-year-old Watsonville woman died after her 2003 Acura RSX driving veered off the roadway and crashed into a metal pole on Northbound Highway 17 south of El Rancho Drive.

CHP Santa Cruz said the crash happened around 5:51 a.m. on Wednesday morning. For an unknown reason, the Acura veered off the roadway, crashed into a metal pole, and overturned.

The 73-year-old woman sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel despite lifesaving efforts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown if drugs/alcohol are a factor in this crash.

The off-ramp on El Rancho Drive has reopened for motor traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

The CHP is investigating a deadly crash early Tuesday morning along Highway 17 that left at least one person dead.

No identifying information was provided about the vehicle involved in the crash.

The CHP deferred to its public log when confirming the crash, which says it was reported as a rollover crash involving a single vehicle.

As of 6:30 a.m., the CHP says the northbound El Rancho Drive off-ramp is shut down, but all lanes on Highway 17 remain open.

Some traffic may be occurring as a result of this crash investigation.