Northbound El Rancho off ramp closed along Highway 17 after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash early Tuesday morning along Highway 17 that left at least one person dead.

No identifying information was provided of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The CHP deferred to its public log when confirming the crash, which says it was reported as a rollover crash involving a single vehicle.

As of 6:30 a.m. the CHP says the northbound El Rancho Drive off-ramp is shut down but all lanes on Highway 17 remain open.

Some traffic may be occurring as a result of this crash investigation.