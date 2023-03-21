Latest storm damages causing fatigue in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- This latest storm to slam the Central Coast continues to affect people in many ways.

On River Road Tuesday morning a driver passed over a puddle where she then lost control and struck a light pole. The pole toppled over-leaving exposed wires on the road and on water which led to a little over a hundred people losing power.

People that live here in Pacific Grove know how it feels to lose power since it seems to happen a lot lately.

Victoria Ledesma explained how crucial electricity is for her family.

“My mother is a diabetic and she uses a freestyle librae,” Ledesma said. “So, we lost power for two plus days, almost three days, and then again for another 9 hours, four days later.”

While rain in the state is needed the wet weather and gusty winds are making people feel dreary, just like the gloomy skies

“I'm always happy for the rain because we're in California and we've been in a severe drought for a very long time,” Ledesma said. “So it's lovely to see Lake Powell full. It's lovely to see all of our reservoirs full. But yeah, I'm tired of it. I want it to freaking end.”

As far as the constant power outages…

“It's just been an incredibly unusual year, you know,” Ledesma said. “It's like I don't remember having this many power outages in so long. So we almost never have power outages here.”

Another couple told Karl with the way things look, they won’t be surprised if they lose their power soon.

PG&E says in order to tackle the number of outages reported so far, it's opened up their emergency operation centers