Farmworker rental assistance programs to be discussed at Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Tuesday's Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting is expected to bring up the topic of providing rental assistance to farmworkers impacted by recent storms, including those in the town of Pajaro.

Two recommendations are being made on the topic, including the planning and potential implementation of a Storm Recovery Rent Subsidy program and a recommendation to provide direction for implementing a rental assistance program for farmworkers.

The subsidy program is listed as being for those farmworkers "negatively impacted by the recent weather disaster events" while the rental assistance program is noted as being for farmworkers "affected by the winter storms."

According to a report from the county, the initial recommendation would authorize a community-based organization to administer a pilot program providing 100 qualifying farmworkers with an $800 rental assistance payment to their landlord.

A proposed pilot program is being recommended that would allow a community-based organization to put together a program to provide 300 qualifying farmworkers with a $600 cash assistance payment in the form of a gift card to help with "nontraditional housing arrangements or other needs."

The county says a "priority point system" is being developed that would determine who gets the help first.

"The pilot program will run for 90 days or till the funds are exhausted, whichever comes first," according to the board report.

According to the report, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Monterey helped at the Local Assister Center after the very first set of storms to start the new year and received at least 2,000 requests for services.

The majority of the people seeking help identified as working in the agricultural industry.

The report goes on to say 82% of people in this group had reduced income as a result of the storms. Of those requesting help about 48% sought rental assistance, 28% needed help with food while 6% looked to get help with paying off utilities.

This includes people who suffered storm damage in Salinas, Greenfield, Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, King City, Pajaro, Royal Oaks, Las Lomas, Prunedale, San Ardo and San Miguel.

The proposed amount for the direct rent and cash assistance in the pilot program is $320,000 while administering that program will potentially cost $80,000.

The Storm Recovery Rent Subsidy Program for Farmworkers could potentially cost $340,000.

Additional reporting on these programs, if the recommendations are approved as they're currently written, would be provided at a future board meeting.

