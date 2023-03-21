Assemblymember Addis honors Seaside woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California District 30 Assemblymember Dawn Addis will be honoring Francisca Arroyo Rosales as Woman of the Year in District 30 during the state legislative session on Tuesday.

Rosales is a former elementary school educator in Mexico City has focused her energy and time towards increasing academic success for students in the Monterey County.

Addis said that Rosales has become a community staple in Seaside. Rosales served as a PTA president at Seaside Middle School where she increased parent involvement and advocated for safer communities for youth in the area.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosales became a health worker for Monterey County VIDA Program. She delivered information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Rosales also helped residents with access to rental and utilities relief, amongst other resources.

Rosales sharing information about vaccination and COVID-19 testing info.

Photo courtesy of Assemblymember Addis.

Rosales also sponsors youth facing alcohol and substance abuse obstacles. She also volunteers her time to aid the Seaside Fire Department with COVID-19 Vaccination clinics.