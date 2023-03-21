Assemblymember Addis honors Seaside woman
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California District 30 Assemblymember Dawn Addis will be honoring Francisca Arroyo Rosales as Woman of the Year in District 30 during the state legislative session on Tuesday.
Rosales is a former elementary school educator in Mexico City has focused her energy and time towards increasing academic success for students in the Monterey County.
Addis said that Rosales has become a community staple in Seaside. Rosales served as a PTA president at Seaside Middle School where she increased parent involvement and advocated for safer communities for youth in the area.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosales became a health worker for Monterey County VIDA Program. She delivered information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Rosales also helped residents with access to rental and utilities relief, amongst other resources.
Rosales also sponsors youth facing alcohol and substance abuse obstacles. She also volunteers her time to aid the Seaside Fire Department with COVID-19 Vaccination clinics.