Two Los Banos men arrested on lewd acts with a minor in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced that they have arrested 31-year-old Samuel Angel and 48-year-old Leonardo Pena of Los Banos on multiple counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a minor.

In November 2022, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office received a report of a female juvenile being sexually assaulted. The Sheriff's Office Investigations Division initiated a criminal investigation and began conducting interviews as well as collecting evidence.

Detectives determined the victim had been continuously molested and sexually assaulted from 8 years old to 16 years old by the suspects.

The investigation revealed that the juvenile had been violently raped and sexually assaulted by two different subjects known to the victim on different occasions.

On Feb. 27, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe issued a Ramey Warrant for both suspects after detectives established probable cause for the arrests of Angel and Pena

Photo of Samuel Angel. Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Photo of Leonardo Pena, Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Both suspects were arrested in Los Banos on March 2nd. Detectives from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division apprehended both suspects without incident. After the arrests were made, detectives obtained bail enhancements that were granted by Monterey County Superior Judge Stephanie Hulsey.

Angel was booked at the Monterey County Jail on multiple counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a

Minor, False Imprisonment, and Intimidating, Threatening or Dissuading a Witness. His bail was set at $5,000,000. Pena was also booked at the Monterey County Jail on charges of Rape, Assault with the Intent to Commit Rape, Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor, Burglary and False Imprisonment. His bail was set at $4,000,000.

The Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone in the community has any additional information pertaining to this investigation, or who may have had inappropriate contact with either suspect to call Detective Rosio Silva at 831-755-3818, or Detective Sergeant David Vargas at 831-755-3771.