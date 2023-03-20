Skip to Content
today at 5:47 PM
Published 4:56 PM

Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug sales charges

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Roberts on possession of narcotics for sale charges.

The Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Team Detectives investigated reports of possible drug activity at a residence near Chanticleer Avenue and Venice Drive in Santa Cruz.

Detectives served a search warrant on March 17 and arrested Roberts. Roberts was found in possession of 248 grams of fentanyl, 112 grams of methamphetamine, 45 grams of heroin, and other indicia for sales.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

