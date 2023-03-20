San Ardo Man found guilty on 16 child molestation charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday morning, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M Pacioni announced that 43-year-old Angel Rojas Lugos of San Ardo was found guilty on two counts of oral copulation on a child 10 years old or under, and 14 counts of forcible lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14 years of age.

Pacioni said that all 16 of the charges are violent felonies and are considered “strikes” under California’s three strikes law.

Jane Doe reported that Lugos molested her many times over a two-year

period. Doe was under 10 years old at the time the molestation began. Doe wanted to report the molestation because she was afraid she would be get in trouble and that she would not be believed.

During the trial, Jane Doe testified about the repeated incidents of molestation that occurred. An expert in the psychological effects of child sexual abuse also testified that delayed disclosures of

molestation are incredibly common due to numerous factors including: the power imbalance between the perpetrator and victim.

Lugos will be sentenced on April 27, 2023. He is facing a maximum of 170 years to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.