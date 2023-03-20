Salinas Adult School announces a new pre-apprenticeship program

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Adult School will be launching a new Early Childhood Education (ECE) Pre-Apprenticeship program.

Salinas Union School District officials said that the program is designed to create a career pathway from the adult school to Hartnell College’s Early Care and Education Apprenticeship program.

The program is aimed to providing students with meaningful and relevant work

experience while addressing the shortage of childcare and preschool education in the community.

All students will be eligible for the pre-apprenticeship program and it is intended to provide a unique

support system for students who may face income and language barriers.

Students who participate in the program will be taking an English as a Second Language (ESL) course that will be tailored to early childhood education and a college-credit seminar to prepare them for academic success.

“This program, in conjunction with Hartnell College and the Salinas Valley Adult Education

Consortium, is a great example of how partnership can create pathways to success for our students and community," Burr Guthrie, Director of the Salinas Adult School said in a statement.

District officials said that the program will give the students the support they need to pursue their degree and eventually pursue their teaching credential.