Concerns of Evacuation Shelters brought to Monterey County’s Attention

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Work is still being done to bring people back to Pajaro.

Homes have now been empty for over a week and people are doing what they can to find a place to sleep.

One anonymous person talked about her situation.

“We went to the hotel for a week,” an Anonymous person said. “But since we didn't have time to renew it again, we had to leave and my daughter slept there one night in the car and she is with a relative and I am here now.”

Another person who wanted to remain anonymous said she went to one of the evacuation shelters for help, but was denied.

“We have tried to go for help, but they tell us that we need to bring proof of address, pay stubs and various things in order to qualify for help,” an Anonymous person said.

Monterey County Chief Public Information Officer Nicholas M. Pasculli says statements like this aren’t true and they’re doing everything they can to help the people of Pajaro.

“No one is being turned away from the shelters,” Pasculli said. “That's just a rumor that it's just not that it's not the case at all. Some people have chosen to seek alternative shelter other than the county operated shelters. So right now, we're focused entirely on reentry in some way, shape or form to help people that can get back into the homes that are able to be occupied.”

The county also said they’ve done outreach efforts using community organization partners encouraging people to stay at their shelters.

There is still room at the evacuation shelters across Monterey County including at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds. They will stay open until they’re not needed anymore.