CHOMP opens a new Crisis Stabilization Unit

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula has opened a Crisis Stabilization Unit on Monday morning.

The space will have trained staff to help people who go to the emergency department in

crisis, but don’t require hospitalization.

The goal for the space is to get them specific, brief interventions to manage

the crisis, and to help ensure they have the services and support for them to go home.

“Someone in a mental health crisis may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, significant stressors at home or

in life that they are having trouble managing, or concurrent challenges with mental illness and substance

use,” said Dr. Veronica Searles Quick, Director of Crisis Psychiatry. “They often need therapeutic

support, a period of respite, and some space to recuperate.”

The Crisis Stabilization Unit is opening up in phases. The unit is only open for patients who are 18 and older for now. An adjacent area for patients who are 17 and younger will open in late May and will be partially staffed by Ohana which is Montage Health's mental health and behavior program and for young people.

The space will be staffed with psychiatrists as well as registered nurses and social workers with mental health training. The primary areas — one for young people, one for adults — are open spaces with comfortable reclining chairs, activities, and kitchenettes.

The space will be able to have group and individual therapy sessions, clinical consultations meetings with families and quiet rooms.

Hospital officials said that the unit will benefit patients who meet clinical and safety criteria, freeing Emergency department space and staff for non-mental health emergencies.

“If we transfer a patient with a mental health concern to a more therapeutic environment more quickly, it benefits our patient and clears a bed in the Emergency department for another patient to be seen” Dr. Searles Quick said.

In January, hospital officials said that 146 Emergency department patients needed mental health assistance or evaluation.

Officials said that adult stays will probably be no longer than 24 hours, while children’s stays may be a bit longer, with active participation from their family members being a key part of the intervention.

A unit is designed for patients who come to the Emergency department in crisis, are evaluated there, and meet specific criteria, which includes

· Are experiencing a mental health crisis that can benefit from a short-term intervention

· Do not require hospitalization or inpatient treatment

· Are not violent

· Do not have advanced dementia

