Bay Federal Credit Union offering Emergency Storm Loans

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Bay Federal Credit Union is offering an emergency loan program available to members with an immediate need to fund storm recovery efforts.

The program will offer members who have been personally affected by the storm. The emergency loans will be up to $2,500 for individuals and up to $5,000 for businesses.

The short-term loans will be available with reduced interest rates and no minimum credit score or income verification will be required.

“We want to help make sure our members have the funds necessary to support clean up and the repairing of homes and businesses,” said Bay Federal President and CEO Carrie Birkhofer said.

To be eligible for these Bay Federal Credit Union loans, borrowers must be established members with the credit union.

Information and applications for Emergency Loans can be found online, in branch, or over the phone by calling Bay Federal’s Member Service Center at 831.479.6000.