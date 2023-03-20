All In Monterey County accepting donations for evacuees

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey's Department of Emergency Management is coordinating with ALL In Monterey County Inc. for donations, collection of donations and distribution of necessary items for those impacted by the storms.

All In Monterey County currently has a donation and fulfillment center at the Monterey Fairgrounds,

2004 Fairgrounds Road, Monterey. It is currently open 11 am - 7 pm Monday - Sunday to receive

donated items.

Officals are asking donors to check the Most Needed items list on the All In website and also

give items that are in new and like new condition.

You can also donate items to Monterey County District 2 Office at 11140 Speegle Street in Castroville.

All In Monterey County is making three trips per day to Watsonville every day in support of the impacted

community as well as coordinating with Santa Cruz County Community Based Organizations and their

support efforts.

To find out more on how you can help click on All In's Website here.