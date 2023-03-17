Two arrested on Freemont Street for narcotics including over 90 grams of fentanyl

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they arrested two people Thursday night at a hotel room on the 2000 block of Fremont Street.

Detectives said they found 1.21 grams of cocaine, 21.16 grams of heroin, 27.07 grams of methamphetamine, 32.78 grams of fentanyl, and 61.43 grams of unidentified pills believed to contain fentanyl during a search.

Aaron Ohare, 32, of Monterey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, resisting arrest and identity theft, as well as other charges. He was taken to Monterey County Jail on no bail, said police.

Ellie Forzani, 28, of Spreckles was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy, identity theft and other charges, said police. She was also taken to Monterey County Jail on $60,000 bail.