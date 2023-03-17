People in Pajaro saying $600 checks not enough to fix damages

PAJARO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The streets of Pajaro look different compared to earlier in the week.

Flooding there may lead the farmworker community to take some $600 checks initially earmarked for COVID relief and shift them to flood relief.

Some people like David believe even those checks won't be enough.

“$600 is like a drop in the bucket,” David said. “It really especially if they have families and renting that, that really doesn't work.”

There’s also the concern of people who don’t live in the community trying to take advantage of funding distribution.

“Especially with….you have the influx of people who don't live here and then see opportunity and then, therefore, try to put their hands on that,” David said.

Fortunately, there are other ways people living here can get help.

The Community Foundation of Monterey is doing what it can to provide financial aid for those unable to return home according to Senior Vice President of Philanthropic Services Christine Dawson

“Right now we are raising funds from the community as those dollars come in,” Dawson said. “We're trying to get those dollars right out the door through our nonprofit partners.”

According to the Community Foundation cash cards are already being handed out. The standard denomination for the cards is about 500 dollars per card.

They're trusting other local non-profits to find those who need it most.

“That's why we work with our nonprofit partners because they have the intake and the assessments and the experience because they're there in the community so they can help verify and make sure that the people who are receiving the assistance are the ones truly who are in need of that and need that assistance,” Dawson said.

The Community Foundation this week says they raised over a million dollars with the help of people specifically asking to help people in Pajaro.

Of the $1.1 million dollars raised by the community foundation -- at least $400,000 came from this week alone.