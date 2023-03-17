Los Tigres del Norte joins Maná and Alejandro Fernández to support Pajaro

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Some Mexican artists who are performing in California have announced that part of their profits will be donated to help those affected by the flooding in the Pajaro community.

The Monterey County Supervisor, Luis Alejo, informed through his Twitter account that "Los Tigres del Norte" will donate part of the proceeds from their concert that they will perform at the SAP Center in San José on April 1st.

For their part, Alejandro Fernández and Maná also decided to donate part of their earnings. Maná will perform on Friday night in San José and on Saturday, March 18 in Oakland, while Alejandro Fernández will perform in San José in September.