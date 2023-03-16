Skip to Content
today at 12:41 PM
Published 12:39 PM

Seacliff State Beach pier to be demolished beginning Monday

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California State Parks announced that the demolition of Seacliff State Beach will begin Monday.

The project is projected to take six weeks and will leave no visible portion of the pier. The lifeguard tower and other items on the pier will be removed prior to demolition.

"Recent storms destroyed over half of the pier and severely damaged the remaining structure," said the Santa Cruz District Public Safety Office. "State Parks, in consultation with structural engineers, assessed the current integrity and condition of the remaining pier structure."

The pier was assessed and deemed to be in a state of imminent collapse and should be removed as soon as possible.

The public's access to the waterline bluffs will be limited during demolition. This will be from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

