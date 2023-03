SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County says they have crews on the way to Soquel-San Jose Road to address a large redwood tree.

The county says the redwood tree looks like it will fall across the roadway. Both lanes of the road are currently closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Santa Cruz County says the location is 6 miles north of Soquel Drive on Soquel-San Jose Road.