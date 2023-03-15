Governor Newsom says help is on the way for families in Pajaro

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV): Families in Pajaro look for answers as they continue to search for help after the flooding forced them out of their homes early Saturday.

Governor Gavin Newsom toured the devastation in Pajaro Wednesday. The Governor said $42 million is on the way in the form of $600 checks to farmworkers impacted by the storms.

A woman who didn't want to be identified said she applied to FEMA for help, but didn't qualify.

"I applied to FEMA and they told me there is no help for us but didn't tell me why." said the woman.

Governor Newsom said today the United Way secured funding through the USDA to help farmworker families. Including those impacted by the flooding in Pajaro.

"They're starting to toss out $600 checks for farmworkers regardless of their immigration status," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "They're working with the United Way in Santa Cruz, Monterey counties, and other impacted communities... 42 million is not enough."

People in the state can apply, however, the United Way of Monterey County said it will take time before people in the county will see their checks.

Monterey County said thousands of acres of farms are damaged because of the storm and farmworkers will be without work.

Governor Newsom said the state's priority is to fix the levee so this disastrous flooding doesn't happen again.

"Some of which needs to be funded by the state and the rest locally," said Governor Newsom. "This project itself is worth 397 million and that was before the breach."

The county said it's unknown when the water will recede in the town of Pajaro.

The governor said strengthening the levee could take up to 5 to 7 years. He said he plans to speed up the progress as soon as possible.