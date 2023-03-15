Skip to Content
California Strawberry Commission shares statement on Pajaro and Salinas River flooding

California Strawberry Commission

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday morning, the California Strawberry Commission gave a statement regarding the flooding occurring in the Pajaro Community and along the Salinas River.

California Strawberry Commission President Rick Tomlinson shared how damaging these winter storms have been to local farmers.

"This week’s flooding events along the Pajaro and Salinas Rivers have been devastating for those communities," Tomlinson said. "Preliminary assessments estimate hundreds of millions in losses and thousands of people displaced in the town of Pajaro."

Arial photo of flooding in Pajaro. Photo courtesy of California Strawberry Commission

Tomlinson said that numerous strawberry farms will be facing a massive cleanup. Farmers had borrowed money to prepare the fields and were a few weeks from beginning to harvest.

Photo of a flooded Strawberry Field on Blanco Road. Photo courtesy of California Strawberry Commission.

The commission said that there are 400 family strawberry operations that create 70,000 jobs throughout the state. Plus, these operations invest 97 cents of every dollar back into their communities.

Tomlinson said that California strawberries from Oxnard and Santa Maria will be increasing shipments to stores and will reach a three-year average levels by early April.

"Times are tough, but the town of Pajaro, the surrounding communities and the strawberry farming families are more resilient than ever and we will work together to recover,” Tomlinson said.

