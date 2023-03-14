Tree lands on assisted living facility in Corralitos

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said that an assisted living facility where 19 seniors live had a tree fall on top of it Tuesday.

CAL FIRE, Santa Cruz County Fire, (& 1 SCC Fire Volunteer) and Corralitos Firefighters assisted De un Amor Assisted Living and they say nobody was injured.

CAL FIRE says most of the building was not damaged and the building was deemed safe.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until it was deemed safe. Plastic visqueen was placed over the holes to prevent further water damage to the interior, said CAL FIRE.