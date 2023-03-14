Pizza chain gives free lunch for PVUSD students after classes were canceled

FREEDOM, Calif. (KION-TV)- School is sometimes the only way some students can eat consistently. The recent storms canceling classes created food instability for some families.

That's where the Straw Hat Pizza located on Freedom Boulevard stepped in. They announced they were giving free lunch to any students who showed up to the pizza chain Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They made 103 pizzas and gave them all away. Each student was given two free slices.