Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:00 PM

Pizza chain gives free lunch for PVUSD students after classes were canceled

Straw Hat Pizza

FREEDOM, Calif. (KION-TV)- School is sometimes the only way some students can eat consistently. The recent storms canceling classes created food instability for some families.

That's where the Straw Hat Pizza located on Freedom Boulevard stepped in. They announced they were giving free lunch to any students who showed up to the pizza chain Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They made 103 pizzas and gave them all away. Each student was given two free slices.

Courtesy of Straw Hat Pizza.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content