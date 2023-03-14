Pacific Grove bakery raises $15,000 for Monterey County Foodbank during storms

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The recent storms have ravaged the Central Coast. One local bakery sought to do its part in relief efforts.

Pavel's Bakery in Pacific Grove was without power for days last week but kept open for a good cause. Using a backup gas oven they baked to raise money for the Monterey County Food Bank.

They raised $3,000 for the foodbank, which was matched and turned into a total of $15,000.

Pavel's Bakery says they are not done and are making 500 cinnamon rolls to take over to the Monterey Food Bank along with their contributions from Saturday and Tuesday. The bakery said the cinnamon rolls will be sent to families in San Ardo and Pajaro.