Mexican stars to donate portion of Bay Area show profits to help Pajaro storm victims

BAY AREA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Alejandro Fernández and MANÁ are joining forces to help the people who lost their homes and were adversely impacted by the latest batch of storms that forced a breach at the Pajaro River levee. They will join Live Nation in donating portions of their Bay Area shows proceeds to those forced to evacuate their homes.

The donations will be given to Community Bridges, and the artists ask people to do their part and help them donate to storm victims.

“At the heart of MANÁ is the belief that our music can be a vehicle for social good,” said Fher Olvera, lead singer of MANÁ. “When we heard about the devastating storms and saw our people in Pajaro suffering, we knew we had to help. We encourage our fans to help in any way they can.”

The Pajaro Valley is home to thousands of Latino farmworkers who have been displaced.

“My heart breaks thinking of the people of Pajaro who are displaced by these storms,” added Alejandro Fernández. “I’m honored that my music and concerts can be a catalyst to bring comfort and aid to this hardworking Latino community, and I hope others will join us in helping too.”

This is the fourth social action these two groups have done in recent years to help US Latino communities.

MANÁ will perform on March 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, and Alejandro Fernández will perform at the Oakland Arena on March 18. You can get your tickets here.