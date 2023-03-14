Highway 9 to remain closed between Glen Arbor Road and Holiday lane

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE March 15, 2023, at 4:12 p.m.- Caltrans announced that the reopening of Highway 9 has been delayed due to a moving slide.

Highway 9 has been closed between lower Glen Arbor Road and Holiday Lane due to active slide activity caused by the recent storms.

"Dirt and debris slid with enough force to move protective concrete barriers from the southbound shoulder across the center of the roadway," said Caltrans.

After the debris has been cleared from the most recent storm crews will work to stabilize the hillside and manage drainage issues, said Caltrans. A date for reopening for the stretch of road will come in a few days, said Caltrans.

A detour remains on Glen Arbor Road and all businesses in and around Ben Lomond remain open.

Highway 9 closed between El Solyo Heights Drive and Lower Glen Arbor Road due to fallen tree and wires down

On Thursday afternoon, Caltrans said that a full closure is in effect at Highway 9 between El Solyo Heights Drive and lower Glen Arbor Drive due to fallen tree and wires across the roadway.

PG&E is en route to the scene and there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

This story will be updated